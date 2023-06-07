Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Clarke Oduor scored the goal that preserved Barnsley's Championship status in 2020

Wing-back Clarke Oduor has joined Bradford City on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old Kenya international was released by Barnsley and becomes the Bantams' first summer signing.

He made 57 appearances for the Tykes after arriving from Leeds in 2019, but was loaned to Hartlepool last season, where he scored once in 14 appearances.

He can also play as a winger or full-back and scored the Barnsley goal against Brentford that secured their Championship status in 2019-20.

Oduor, whose one cap for Kenya came in a 2-1 friendly win over Zambia in 2020, said: "This is a huge club with a great fanbase, so I cannot wait to get going.

"I am here to hopefully help us get back up the leagues. It is a three-year contract, so I am just looking forward to kicking on here"