The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August. Hosts New Zealand are in Group A, along with former champions Norway, debutants Philippines, and Switzerland. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams.

New Zealand

Manager: Jitka Klimkova, 48, became the first full-time female head coach of the Football Ferns in 2021. The former Czech Republic international defender had previously coached New Zealand Under-17s and served as assistant coach to the U-20s and national team, as well as being part of the United States' coaching set-up. After being appointed, she said her goal was "to win our first ever games during the World Cup".

Star player: Captain Ali Riley, 35, is a vastly-experienced defender who won her 150th cap in February and has previously played for clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The American-born player, who co-hosts a TV show on vegan cooking for athletes, moved to her hometown of Los Angeles to play for Angel City in 2022.

Ali Riley became just the second player to win 150 international caps for New Zealand

Form guide

*as of 30 June 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 5 Best result Group stages: 1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019

Norway

Manager: Hege Riise, 53, took over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's group stage exit from Euro 2022. The former midfielder, who is Norway's record appearance-maker with 188 caps, was interim England coach before current manager Sarina Wiegman arrived, as well as leading Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. As a player she won Euro 1993, the 1995 World Cup and gold at the 2000 Olympic Games.

Star player: Inaugural Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, 27, has had an injury-hit season with French side Lyon but remains one of the most feared strikers in world football. The all-time Women's Champions League top scorer ended her five-year exile from international football prior to last year's European Championship. However, Barcelona striker Caroline Graham Hansen, who took a break from international football following the Euros for health reasons, could rival her team-mate for star billing. The 28-year-old played a leading role in her club's run to the Women's Champions League title.

Ada Hegerberg made her return to international tournaments at Euro 2022 but failed to score as Norway were knocked out in the group stages

Form guide

*as of 30 June 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 8 Best result Winners: 1995

Philippines

Manager: Australian Alen Stajcic, 49, was appointed in October 2021 and led the Philippines to the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Cup, which secured qualification for the World Cup for the first time in their history. The former midfielder had previously managed Australia, taking the Matildas to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics before being sacked over an "unsatisfactory" team environment in January 2019. The Football Federation Australia later apologised for comments made at the time of his dismissal. external-link

Star player: Captain Tahnai Annis, who was born in the United States, has a crucial role in the team as both a creator and goalscorer. The midfielder and set-piece specialist, who plays her club football in Iceland, made her international debut in 2018 and describes herself as reserved but someone who likes to lead by example.

Tahnai Annis is one of the few Philippines player to ply her trade at a top-flight club in Europe

Form guide

*as of 30 June 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 0

Switzerland

Manager: German Inka Grings, 44, replaced Dane Nils Nielsen as boss in January, although her first three games in charge all ended in draws. The legendary former striker, who scored 64 goals in 96 international appearances for Germany, twice won the European Championship as a player in 2005 and 2009, as well as finishing top scorer at both tournaments. She made history in 2019 when she became the first female coach in the top four tiers of men's football in Germany after being appointed head coach of men's fourth-division side SV Straelen.

Star player: Midfielder Lia Walti, who has made more than 100 appearances for Switzerland, missed the end of the season with her club Arsenal through injury but is expected to be fit for the World Cup. Her new coach Grings described her as a "magnetic player" and a "great leader", adding: "Everyone passes to her. She always demands the ball and, when she has it, it sticks to her feet."

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti has captained Switzerland since 2019

Form guide

*Switzerland play friendly on 30 June against Zambia

Tournament history