Leeds United charged with crowd control misconduct after fan incident at Newcastle game
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control in their Premier League game against Newcastle United in May.
A Leeds fan was given a lifetime ban after he appeared to push Newcastle boss Eddie Howe in his technical area before being dragged away by security.
Howe said he did not have time to be fearful, but stressed "we need to be mindful of security".
The incident happened in additional time of the 2-2 draw.
In a statement the FA said: "It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters - and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers - conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting or provocative way."
Leeds have until Wednesday, 14 June to respond to the charge.
