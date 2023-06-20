Close menu

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder agrees to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

N'Golo Kante
Kante spent seven years at Chelsea

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

The 32-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June.

Kante has struggled with injuries and made nine appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign.

He will join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad after his fellow Frenchman left Real Madrid and agreed a three-year deal with them this month.

The move brings to an end a highly successful period in English football for Kante.

He helped Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season before moving to Stamford Bridge. At Chelsea Kante won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

He was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year for 2016-17.

He also played a key role as France won the World Cup in 2018.

Kante has signed a three-year contract with the club worth a reported £86m.

Kante joins Benzema and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Several high-profile players have been linked with a move to one of Saudi Arabia's top sides. But on Tuesday Spurs forward Son Heung-min said he did not want to move to the country and and earlier this month Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, turning down a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

  • Comment posted by D1, today at 00:06

    Finally got the move to his boyhood club ❤️

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:28

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Another who saw the money and ran as fast as possible towards it.

  • Comment posted by Path_to_the_Truth, today at 00:05

    It's all about the money and making as much as they can coming to the end of their careers!!
    They aren't 20 years old anymore!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:30

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Explain the Neves (aged 26) move then?

  • Comment posted by Darkblue, today at 00:05

    Congratulations Scotland for four wins from four. obviously BBC more interested in the machinations of a vile regime than the UK.

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 00:09

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Well said Darkblue, Shocking. Not shown on terrestrial TV and no HYS on BBC sports, and that’s with no other home nations playing either. Any wonder this is disdain? Come on ya table topping dark blues.

  • Comment posted by Abdul, today at 00:15

    The hypocrisy of some people, when the English Premier League teams were outspending teams all over Europe, it was fine than, God Forbid that Saudi Arabia wants to buy players like Ronaldo, Benzema and Kante who have already had great careers in Europe already to improve their league

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 00:37

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      People have been complaining about the money in the premier league since it began, so your argument is already shot.

      But then again, neither do I recall any premier league club inviting journalists into their local embassy to chop them up. So maybe there is a difference between us and Saudi Arabia government entities.

  • Comment posted by Tranquilo, today at 00:04

    One of the best players in the league in his prime, highly regarded but he did often slip under the radar, i think because he did a lot of the dirty work and made it look so simple. His contribution to Chelsea was immense. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 00:16

    Sad to see him leave, one of my favourite player , the very best of luck Ngolo Legend 💙

  • Comment posted by David, today at 00:13

    HYS for a Saudi football story so it appears that the BBC see it as more important than the Scotland game.

    • Reply posted by Liquidator, today at 00:22

      Liquidator replied:
      There was a game on our local park tonight, that was more important than the jocks game

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:16

    You have to admire Son for not being tempted by Saudi oil money.

  • Comment posted by PALAWS, today at 00:07

    Redefined the 'Makalele' role, ridiculous player when in that defensive midfielder position. They would call it the 'Kante' role but no one would be able to do it like he did. A machine. Thank you N'Golo and good luck

  • Comment posted by norfox, today at 00:03

    Lovely fella, blighted by injuries of late. When he was with us at the Foxes, used to say we played with three in midfield - Drinkwater in the middle and Kante either side. Good luck pal.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 00:35

      HertfordPaul replied:
      A lovely fella wouldn’t go to play in such an oppressive regime! He’s just another greedy so and so, with no scruples!

  • Comment posted by Tigersimon, today at 00:37

    As they once said.
    ‘75% of Plant Earth is water, the rest is covered by the Kante brothers’
    ‘Kante brothers?’
    ‘Well it always seemed like there were two of them’
    Good luck N’Golo.

  • Comment posted by User0217579013, today at 00:05

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Comment posted by MidlandsJohn, today at 00:41

    All the usual "only doing for the money" cries are missing one point.

    Since N'Golo Kante is (I assume fairly devout) Muslim, moving to Saudi may also have religious motives - he's now in a country where everyone practices the same faith as him and all the holiest sites are within easy reach whenever he feels like going.

    Yes, money is obvious, but he may find Saudi comfortable socially too.

    • Reply posted by sartre, today at 00:58

      sartre replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:43

    Don’t begrudge this man a single one of those £68 million.

    Fantastic player, fantastic person.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 00:06

    How about a hys on the Scotland game BBC

  • Comment posted by positiveattitude, today at 00:00

    Such a shame to see him go. Absolutely quality player

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 00:03

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Obvious question but why kante stay?

  • Comment posted by sas, today at 00:38

    No media intrusion, in an Islamic country? Erm…

  • Comment posted by Gilesyh, today at 00:15

    The Saudi’s are buying the Super League

    • Reply posted by Eastcoast, today at 00:23

      Eastcoast replied:
      O.A.P SUPER LEAGUE

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:01

    That league is now like an ATM for players. Disgraceful

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 00:08

      JH replied:
      Yeah disgraceful to secure your family financially..

  • Comment posted by Zimm, today at 00:40

    Floyd Mayweather will be signing up next

