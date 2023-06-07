Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kyle Naughton joined Swansea for £5m from Tottenham in 2015

Kyle Naughton is set to sign a new one-year contract with Swansea City.

Swansea had announced last month the defender was set to leave the club with his previous deal coming to an end this summer.

However, the 34-year-old has agreed fresh terms to remain at the Swansea.com Stadium for an additional 12 months.

Naughton joined Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2015 and has made 285 appearances for the club.

The senior figure in Swansea's squad, Naughton made 26 appearances last season.

Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere, two other players whose Swansea contracts expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, are still expected to leave the Championship club.

Head coach Russell Martin is also moving on, with the former Scotland defender due to sign a three-year deal at Southampton.

The 37-year-old's switch to the Saints is being held up by a disagreement over compensation due to the Swans.

Former Swansea assistant boss Chris Davies, Birmingham City head coach John Eustace and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher are among the contenders to replace Martin.