Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid agree 103m euro deal to sign England midfielder

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Why Bellingham is 'worth £130m' - The view from Dortmund

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros (£88.5m).

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.

Bellingham wants the move and will have a medical in the next few days.

The midfielder, who has been linked with some of Europe's top sides, will sign a six-year deal.

Dortmund have confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros, with various potential add-ons on top of that.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Manchester City and Liverpool were two of the sides keen on Bellingham, who is set to become the world's third-most expensive teenager.

Bellingham would fit Real Madrid project - Balague

In April, Liverpool dropped out of the race to sign Bellingham because of the cost involved. Asked about Bellingham at the time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared talk of big-money transfers to a "child wanting a Ferrari for Christmas".

When Bellingham left Birmingham for Dortmund for £25m, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of football, the Championship side were mocked by some for retiring the teenager's shirt number, despite him only playing one full season of professional football.

He excelled at Dortmund and in October last year he made history by becoming the club's youngest captain aged 19.

Bellingham has played 42 times for his club this season - scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists.

Comments

Join the conversation

521 comments

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 15:14

    Damn I was hoping he'd sign for Luton

    • Reply posted by fatboyslim, today at 15:18

      fatboyslim replied:
      Good one

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 15:15

    Got to admire the way Dortmund recruit and sell players. A great model for clubs that aren't funded by states or other means....

    • Reply posted by cautious gooner, today at 15:20

      cautious gooner replied:
      Really showing the world how to be self-sustaining, aren't they?

  • Comment posted by bow4fowler, today at 15:15

    Nice to see some British players at Real at the top level. Hopefully he can have a good career there. Kane next!

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:15

    The fast piece in the great Madrid rebuild. Fair play - hopefully this is good for English football.

    Let's just hope he's less Hazard and more Modric.

    • Reply posted by G-MAN, today at 15:18

      G-MAN replied:
      *first piece

  • Comment posted by Gooneytoons, today at 15:25

    Is it just me or does that seem on the low side? With how prices are nowadays I expected £100m not €100m

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 15:28

      otiger replied:
      Maybe some add-ons in the deal.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:15

    Good. I'm glad he's there not English Premier. The bile and hate as seen on these HYSs is awful.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So you think by him being and playing in Spain, this will be eliminated?
      He will still get it, just that the opportunities available for the abuse will be reduced.

  • Comment posted by Shibboleth30, today at 15:19

    Good choice by Bellingham. Avoids the intrusion by British media and gets to play at the top level. Needs to be England captain ASAP. I’m a complete neutral.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:33

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      So the British media doesn't report or go outside of these shores? Think it is still 1823?

  • Comment posted by Ooccoo_Jr, today at 15:17

    Ridiculous to say it but £86 million could turn out to be an absolute bargain. The lad is pure class.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bielesibub, today at 15:17

    Let’s hope Blues had some sell on clause when they sold him. With the money they could flatten their ground and get a new shed from B&Q.

    • Reply posted by bill the bobber, today at 15:29

      bill the bobber replied:
      Started well, finished like a villager.

  • Comment posted by hmmurdoch, today at 15:18

    On the cards after the recent clear out they've had. Would have liked to see him in the Prem, but any exposure to top level players is good for him, and also good for England.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is a win win for England. All we need now is for Southgate to learn to play with inverted full backs

  • Comment posted by Dave Sylv, today at 15:20

    Already England's best midfielder and he's not even 20 yet!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:30

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      England players do seem to peak early and then fade away, Owen, Alli, etc.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool_USA, today at 15:19

    I'm surprised the fee wasn't more like 130m or something.. at this rate I think Liverpool might have had a chance to get him and still balance the books. Anyway, all the best to him. He's a decent lad.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:37

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      There are likely add-ons included to go with the 100M Euros. Think Bellingham had already made up his mind to go to Real Madrid and there was noting Liverpool (or Man City) could do to change that.

  • Comment posted by sheffield_fox, today at 15:21

    Great move for the lad! Good on him. I think he'll be very successful there.

  • Comment posted by daniels102, today at 15:15

    Smart kid

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 15:26

      bob b replied:
      Does it make you feel like more of a man referring to him as “kid”?

  • Comment posted by Neville, today at 15:25

    He probably saw what happened with Jadon Sancho and thought that Real woud be better for his development. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 16:02

      Gakpothegreat replied:
      Look what happened to Sancho, playing alongside rubbish like Slabhead, Shaw and Fred left him.depressed and he had to take a 4 month break.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:14

    WoW! Great move for him!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:24

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The worst kept secret in all of football.

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 15:31

    Bellingham surely will wow the Madrid faithful by turning up for the press conference in a golf jumper and a set of clubs in tow...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Liverpool, Dortmund Golf

  • Comment posted by judorick, today at 15:40

    If Arsenalpay more than this for either Rice or Caicedo they are absolute clowns.

    • Reply posted by Jacob, today at 15:54

      Jacob replied:
      They will, EPL teams know how much money other EPL teams have. If you make the money relative to how much they earn in TV money it ends up about the same cost though.

  • Comment posted by El Sid, today at 15:42

    Should have joined Spurs in a swap deal with Skip, Winks, Højbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombèlé, Perišić, Sarr, Bissouma, Gil and Sessegnon + £10 million. He and Dortmund will live to regret that.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 15:27

    As a Bluenose, reeeally hoping we were smart with the sell-on clause here...

