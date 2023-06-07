Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his first Republic goal in the friendly win over Latvia three months ago

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah says Brighton's teenage sensation Evan Ferguson provides "friendly competition" for a starting spot.

The Republic face Greece and Gibraltar in Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

Idah has yet to score after 13 caps while Ferguson netted his first Irish goal in March's win over Latvia.

"He's had an unbelievable season at Brighton - whoever starts in any game, I think we all support each other and try to do the best we can," said Idah.

"That's what is so good about this team - there's no ego in this team and we all try to help each other."

Idah, 22, has spent much of the past four seasons fighting Teemu Pukki for a place in the Norwich City starting line-up, and now faces a major challenge from Ferguson on the international front.

Ferguson - four years younger than Idah - made 19 Premier League appearances in his breakthrough season and scored six goals as the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in the club's history.

Idah's task is to force his way into Stephen Kenny's team for the trip to Athens on 16 June and Gibraltar's visit to Dublin three days later,

"In every team, you need some friendly competition for all of us," added Idah.

"There's not just Evan, there's five of us forwards all chasing for the same spot and I think we're all doing everything in the right way.

"We help each other achieve in the right way to be the best we can."

Kenny called up uncapped Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor for the double-header while Alan Browne and Jeff Hendrick both made the squad after injury concerns.

The Republic sit fourth in Group B after losing to France in their opener in March.