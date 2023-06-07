Last updated on .From the section Irish

Colm Whelan celebrates scoring against St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell in April

Derry City forward Colm Whelan will miss the rest of the 2023 campaign because of a serious knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international was stretched off with the injury in the home defeat by Shamrock Rovers last month.

Whelan made a goalscoring debut for the Candystripes in April after recovering from a ACL injury.

However, his comeback lasted just two weeks with his absence a blow to City's title ambitions.

Whelan sustained the ACL injury in May last year while he was playing for UCD and joined Derry seven months later.

The 22-year-old scored in his first two City appearances before picking up another serious knee injury and he again faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Derry sit second in the Premier Division and four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.