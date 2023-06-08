Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool sign Brighton & Argentina midfielder for £55m
Liverpool have completed a £55m deal to sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract.
The Argentina playmaker was a central figure as Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last term to qualify for Europe for the first time.
The 24-year-old made 112 appearances in total for the Seagulls, scoring 20 goals.
"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true and I can't wait to get started," said Mac Allister.
"I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates.
"It was a fantastic year for me - World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton - but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day."
