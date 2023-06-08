Close menu

Declan Rice: West Ham United captain has 'heart' set on leaving after Europa Conference League title

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

'I'll give everything' until I leave West Ham - Declan Rice

Chairman David Sullivan says captain Declan Rice has probably played his last game for West Ham after being "promised" he could leave this summer.

The 24-year-old England midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from London Stadium.

Asked if Wednesday's Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina was his last Hammers appearance, Sullivan told Talksport: "I think it has to be.

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going."

On Wednesday, Rice became only the third West Ham captain to win a trophy for the club, following in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore, who lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and club legend Billy Bonds, who led the Hammers to the FA Cup in 1975 and 1980.

Rice has made 245 appearances in total for the east London club, scoring 15 goals having made his debut during the 2016-17 campaign after coming through the club's academy system.

He also represented the Republic of Ireland three times before switching his international allegiance to England, for whom he has been capped 41 times, playing in all five of their matches at the World Cup last November and December.

Rice currently has one year left on his contract at the club, with the Hammers having the option to extend that until the summer of 2025, leaving them in a strong position to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.

"You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season," Sullivan added.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

"It's cost him £10m to stay at West Ham in that time [in lost wages]. And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there. I think the offers will start to come today.

"There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we're still playing, you don't make offers for players."

  • Comment posted by pemby5, today at 10:53

    That’s how it should be.
    Thank you for the opportunity
    Thank you for your contribution to the club.

    It’s still a job at the end of the day, and it’s possible to leave on good terms.

    • Reply posted by Scunner, today at 10:59

      Scunner replied:
      Nice to read a sensible comment.

  • Comment posted by mrlondon_ncb, today at 10:59

    Rice has something rare in the modern game, integrity and class.

    It will kill me to see him wear another badge next season but he has given his all for West Ham and not a single one of us would deny him the opportunity to go on and lift bigger trophies with other clubs.

    Thank you for the past 10 years and go with our blessing Dec.

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 11:06

      Nicky replied:
      Class comment! Class player! Kids want a role model, this is your man. Surely England Captain on the horizon

  • Comment posted by AstonAlex, today at 10:58

    Levy could learn from Sullivan that a man should keep his promises - he might even find that his players respect that attitude and will sign for him.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 11:10

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Declan Rice is Fraud!
      rather Calciedo all day!.

  • Comment posted by lewis, today at 10:52

    Refreshing to hear a bit of honesty from a chairman. What a way to sign off by lifting a European trophy!

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 11:04

      So dew replied:
      It’s got hee haw to do with him ? Player power ( plus agent ) calls the shots these days.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 11:05

    Good luck and congratulations to Declan Rice, David Moyes and West Ham well done from a slightly jealous Leeds fan. If anyone deserves a chance to win more Rice and Moyes do and the club is being honourable. ✊

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 11:22

      Dad replied:
      Manchester City fan...always happy when west ham do well.
      Big trophy won.
      But losing a top player .

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 10:59

    That's fairness from the chairman, his promise means something unlike Daniel Levy's promises.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 11:16

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Promising a player he can leave and then asking for a £110 mil, plus his wages, which will be a minimum £300/350k a week for a player that is worth £70 mil max, is just smoke & mirrors, not keeping a promise

  • Comment posted by Pete Shields, today at 11:03

    I am a Geordie who has always supported Newcastle United but as a small boy I was a huge Bobby Moore fan so I have also been a life long fan of West Ham. Declan Rice would grace any football club. A great player, a great captain and a wonderful human being. I would love to see him at Newcastle but I wish him luck and happiness wherever he goes. In my opinion, he should be England Captain.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 11:17

      Andrew replied:
      Us fans at West Ham know he will be England captain once the Harry Kane era ends...

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 10:52

    He's got Arsenal written all over him. Not sure any of the others have quite as strong a need for that type of player........although Chelsea
    have a need for everyone apparently

    • Reply posted by Owly, today at 10:54

      Owly replied:
      Why would he want to leave a European trophy winning team to join the serial bottlers ?

  • Comment posted by BBCaregutterPress, today at 10:55

    Winning a trophy as west ham captain is massive

    Harry Kane eat your heart out

    • Reply posted by ThaiTim, today at 10:56

      ThaiTim replied:
      The Audi Cup doesn't count?

  • Comment posted by Pork bellies i knew it, today at 11:14

    I'm sure Uniteds crack negotiating team can leave it until 10.59pm on Sept 11 and then pay twice the asking price.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 12:09

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 10:57

    Declan gave a very “Straight bat “ interview after the game last night, said he was still under contract. What happens if Whu don’t receive a bid that matches their valuation, does he stay?

    • Reply posted by andy3846, today at 11:01

      andy3846 replied:
      Clearly... He can't just walk out.

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 10:56

    There's loyalty for you

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:59

    Some saying refreshing honesty from the Chairman. I don't think anyone is under the illusion that Rice has his sights set higher.

    In fairness to him, he's been nothing but professional and even after the game pointed to having a contract.

    Never have any sympathy for wantaway players who've signed up on a long term basis.

    (same goes when clubs want rid of a player they've tied up long term)

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 10:53

    Replace the guy with Phillips +£50m, that'll do the trick.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 11:30

      hammertime replied:
      Yes I would take him. Plus add 2/3 more. Harvey Barnes would be great to have on the left. We need a better balance.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 10:52

    A lesson Spuds could learn from West Ham, if your best player wants to leave, and someone is prepared to offer a reasonable fee, you shouldn't stand in their way.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 11:28

      Nick replied:
      How do you know someone is willing to pay a "reasonable" fee.
      2 years ago £100m was nowhere near "reasonable".
      Probably is now.

  • Comment posted by Berlindancer, today at 10:52

    Great player who has been loyal to the club. He will do well wherever he goes.

  • Comment posted by Racinggreen71, today at 11:16

    Jude Bellingham £85m, World cup winner Mac Allister £55m - makes West Hams valuation of £100m + seem ambitious!

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 11:18

      napoleons army replied:
      Bellingham is 115m with add ons!

  • Comment posted by Rick Parfitt OBE, today at 11:02

    To say West Ham didn't deserve their win would be sniffy.
    They didn't play well but as so many people say, the mark of a great team is winning when not playing well.

    Congratulations WHU.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 11:08

      John replied:
      Yeah. Cup final wins definitely feel better when you weren't the best team!

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 11:04

    What's the other story on here about Rice

    "I love playing for West Ham"

  • Comment posted by fredowal, today at 10:54

    Well done to you Rice my boy. You would always have us in our heart where you go.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 11:06

      So dew replied:
      “have us in our heart” ?

      🤷‍♂️

