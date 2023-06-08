Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Courtney Duffus has struggled with injury in recent seasons, making one league appearance each for Stockport and Morecambe since February last year

Barrow have signed former Everton youngster Courtney Duffus on a one-year deal.

The former Yeovil striker was let go by Morecambe at the end of his contract.

The 27-year-old played under Barrow boss Pete Wild at Oldham and has also played for Bromley, with spells at Bury, Waterford and Stockport.

He is a product of the Cheltenham academy but moved to Everton as a teenager and helped them to the Premier League under-23 title in 2016-17.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international's two years at Morecambe were badly affected by injury, including a knee ligament problem that required surgery and limited him to a single appearance in League One last season.