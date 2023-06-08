Courtney Duffus: Barrow sign ex-Everton academy striker
Barrow have signed former Everton youngster Courtney Duffus on a one-year deal.
The former Yeovil striker was let go by Morecambe at the end of his contract.
The 27-year-old played under Barrow boss Pete Wild at Oldham and has also played for Bromley, with spells at Bury, Waterford and Stockport.
He is a product of the Cheltenham academy but moved to Everton as a teenager and helped them to the Premier League under-23 title in 2016-17.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international's two years at Morecambe were badly affected by injury, including a knee ligament problem that required surgery and limited him to a single appearance in League One last season.