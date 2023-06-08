Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jim Magilton was Dundalk's sporting director for 11 months

New Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton says taking over at Solitude was "an opportunity not to be missed".

Magilton admitted he initially turned the job down but said "the club changed my mind" after further conversations and he accepted the role.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder, 54, replaces Paddy McLaughlin, who left to become Derry City assistant manager.

"The opportunity to work with top players, that was of the greatest interest to me," said Magilton.

Magilton - who becomes Cliftonville's first full-time manager - previously spent three years as Ipswich manager and had a spell Queens Park Rangers.

He also spent a year as Michael O'Neill's assistant at Shamrock Rovers and took in a stint with Melbourne Victory in Australia before joining the Irish FA as elite performance director in 2013, a role he held for seven years.

Magilton also spent a year as Dundalk sporting director - which included a brief spell as interim manager - before stepping down in November 2021.

"We had initial discussions and out of respect for the club I decided it wasn't for me at the time," Magilton told BBC Sport NI about his return to management.

"We went back and had another conversation, and decided that this was for me.

"The club changed my mind, the chairman changed my mind, the board changed my mind, the prospect of working with a talented bunch of players changed my mind.

"To get back into football. It is a drug. I've been in it since I was 16 years of age and I love it."

'I'm up for the challenge'

Cliftonville finished fourth in the Irish Premiership last season and missed out on European football after losing to Glentoran in the play-off final.

Magilton admits that Lane, Linfield and Glentoran - the three clubs who finished above the Reds - have "thrown down he gauntlet" for the new season.

"It's important now that we pick up that challenge. Paddy had done great things at Cliftonville over the past number of years with a talented bunch of players.

"I'm always open to a challenge. I've never shirked a challenge in my life and this is a huge challenge for me.

"I've been to so many games over the past few years and I'm looking forward to it.

"Winning games, being honest and your work. Actions speak louder than words. It's a matter of getting down and working with the players, working behind the scenes.

Former Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle has returned to Solitude as Magilton's assistant

"I'm here to hopefully develop an entertaining football team, a winning brand of football and to be competitive in the league.

"We're all in it to win. Hopefully that will be replicated in the team. There are major honours to be won and big challenges ahead."

Magilton will be assisted by former Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle, who was boss from 2015 until 2017 before departing for Sligo Rovers.

"Gerard Lyttle comes with great experience. Not only in the Irish League but also the Premier Division in the Republic of Ireland," Magilton added.

"He has a great opportunity to get back into the club. We work very well together and he is someone I trust to deliver on everything I want to deliver.

"We have a really good working relationship and we are really looking forward to getting into the club."