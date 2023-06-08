Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Danny Rose scored nine goals in 52 games for Stevenage in 2022-23

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Stevenage striker Danny Rose on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old helped Stevenage to promotion to League One last season.

Stevenage said the move was for "an undisclosed five-figure fee" after Rose scored nine times in 52 appearances in their promotion-winning campaign.

Rose began his career with home town club Barnsley and has also played for Bury, Mansfield and Northampton.

"We like Danny a lot and have for the last couple of seasons now. When you ask defenders who play against him, they say that he is a nightmare to play against," Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said.

"He's not 6ft 5ins but he's very good in the air, he gives us a physical presence at the top end of the pitch.

"He's perhaps not prolific in terms of numbers but, if you look at his career, he has been involved with teams at the right end of the division.

"He's got a lot of know-how, a lot of experience and he can certainly bring a lot to the squad in the dressing room and at the training ground."

