Last updated on .From the section Football

Real Madrid have signed England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an eyewatering initial fee of 103m euros (£88.5m).

The 19-year-old is the second-most expensive English footballer and the third most expensive teenager of all time.

He joins an elite list, but can you name the top 15 most expensive teenagers in football history?

You have five minutes. Good luck...

Can you name football's most expensive teenagers? How to play Score: 0 / 15 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 15 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Give up!