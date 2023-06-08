Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Striker Luca Jovic had to come off at half-time with a broken nose

West Ham treated Fiorentina like "animals" in their Europa Conference League final success, says the Italian club's president Rocco Commisso.

Striker Luca Jovic had to come off at half-time with a broken nose, while left-back Cristiano Biraghi was left with a bloodied face after being hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Jarrod Bowen's late winner saw West Ham end a 43-year wait for a trophy.

"I expected to win, but it wasn't like that," Commissio said.

"But there have been episodes on the pitch where the referee had to make the difference.

"I spoke to the president of the Premier League, those of West Ham are animals in the way they treated ours. It's not right.

"This match could be won 3-0. I'm sorry for the fans, they deserved more."

Police said a total 23 fans were arrested in Prague. One was a West Ham fan, with the other 22 supporting Fiorentina.

Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in central Prague, with 17 of the 22 fans of the Italian club detained over that incident.