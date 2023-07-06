The jacket, the comb-over, the voice. Add those familiar elements together and you get the ever-present messenger of Scottish football, Archie Macpherson.

Cultivating relationships with the biggest names, being featured in Trainspotting, and taking an earful from his Sportscene producer down the in-studio telephone, he brought football into the homes of a generation like never before.

Archie is one of six great figures from the Scottish game to be featured in Icons of Football, a new BBC Scotland documentary telling the stories of their lives and careers both on and off the pitch.

To whet your appetite, here are some of the tales about him that didn't make the final cut…

'Not a shred of self-doubt'

Fellow Scottish broadcaster Hazel Irvine

For as long as I've been aware of football, it was Archie on the telly. It wasn't just presenting either, it was his voice on commentary. He was the soundtrack. His voice plays through some of the key matches of our lives.

It was clear that his previous career as a headmaster came through. He was so erudite, intellectual almost, in the way he spoke about football and almost deliberately so.

He didn't try to intellectualise the game, but he was quite confident in his linguistic abilities. There was not a shred of self-doubt when you watched or listened to him.

'Figurehead of football'

Steven Thompson, one of his successors as Sportscene presenter

When I started my career, Archie actually commentated on games I played in. In one, he called me "the much-maligned Steven Thompson' and I didn't know what that meant. I had to Google it. I thought it must mean I'm good...

Players and managers would have respected him as he was a figurehead. I reckon they probably looked forward to speaking to Archie. You knew if he wanted to speak to you, it had a bit of substance to behind it.

'The young audience knew his voice'

Irvine Welsh, author of Trainspotting, the film adaptation of which featured a Macpherson cameo

The young audience in the 90s wouldn't really know who Archie was, but they would know the voice.

Commentators at that time all had their own style and obviously, the ones from up here had a more Scottish style. The English ones seemed to be very suburban or public school in their style. So he was quite unique.

'It could be called Archie's era'

Sports writer Hugh MacDonald

It could be called Archie's era - everything before digitisation. This is before YouTube, before the internet. There was a myth and a legend to the game then.

Archie's role was the voice, the face, the character that brought this into your living room. It was a big, big job. It's hard to overstate the importance of the guy who brought you the football that you could not otherwise see.

There was an importance of these people, they were instantly recognisable. Archie was a huge figure in Scottish life and a huge presence. This was a guy who was a touchstone to what you were doing at the weekend.

'Very distinctive command and use of language'

Fellow commentator Jock Brown

Is there anyone else like him? I don't think so. For Archie, being such a recognisable figure must have made life very difficult.

I listened intently to all commentators, but certainly Archie in particular. His command and use of language was very distinctive and worth trying to mimic if you could pick out the words properly. He was a special broadcaster.

