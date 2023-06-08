Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Charlie Reilly had a prolific season at Albion Rovers

Forward Charlie Reilly has signed for Dundee on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old scored 24 goals for Albion Rovers this season and was named Scottish League 2 player of the year.

Dundee have won promotion to next season's Premiership by winning the Championship, with Tony Docherty having recently replaced Gary Bowyer as manager.

"The numbers and nominations he got last season speak volumes about him," Docherty told Dundee's website.

"I know I'm getting a player with talent and an eye for goal but I know I'm getting a player with the right attitude. He's committed to the club, moving up to the area, which is a big thing for me. I think he's a player when the Dundee fans see him in full flow they will really enjoy watching him."

Dundee, who say Reilly had trained with them last season while with part-time Albion Rovers, have already signed up Joe Shaughnessy and Scott Tiffoney while Lee Ashcroft, Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins, Luke McCowan, Josh Mulligan and Harrison Sharp have signed new deals.