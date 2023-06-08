Last updated on .From the section Football

Bury were expelled from the English Football League following the collapse of a takeover bid in 2019

The English Football League has brought in new disqualifying conditions to toughen the rules of its owners' and directors' test.

Clubs voted to approve the regulation changes external-link on Thursday, which include banning individuals who are subject to sanctions.

The EFL will also prohibit state-owned enterprises from sanctioned countries.

In a further change to regulations, players can no longer use towels to dry match balls for throw-ins.

Instead, the EFL will introduce a multi-ball system to all its competitions for the 2023-24 season to increase the time the ball is in play.

The owners' and directors' test has been updated to ensure the EFL test remains aligned with the Premier League's assessment for potential buyers so clubs avoid falling into administration.

Bury were expelled from the EFL in 2019 in one of the most high-profile cases in English football after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.

The League One club were the first to drop out since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

At the same time, fellow League One club Bolton Wanderers were also given a warning that they too would be expelled from the EFL if they failed to find a buyer.

In May, a vote to merge Bury FC and Bury AFC was passed, paving the way for football to return to Gigg Lane.

Clubs will also be required to notify the EFL straight away if they have HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) debt or are considering entering insolvency.