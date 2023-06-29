Icon, legend, trailblazer, role model. Such superlatives are thrown around a lot in football but their meaning has perhaps never been more true than when attributed to Rose Reilly.

A serial winner throughout her career, Rose won eight Serie A titles, a French title and four Italian Cups. Oh, and a World Cup in 1984. She was also voted the best women's player in the world in the same year.

As the only Scot to win football's greatest prize in the famous blue strip… of Italy, her story has slowly become more well known and a new BBC Scotland programme is charting her incredible life story alongside five other icons of the game.

Here's a pick of some great stories about Rose, her life and her impact with plenty more to come in the show.

'Bellissimo'

"Rose was a very powerful player, physically strong, with a great tactical sense," said former Italy striker Elisabetta Vignotto. "Very talented.

"I met her for the first time in 1975, in Padua. She was playing for Milan and I remember her well because she scored a wonderful goal against us.

"When she arrived, she immediately stood out for how quick she was and for her powerful shot on the run. She scored an 80-yard goal. She threw a bomb. Bellissimo!"

'Everybody in the world should know her story'

"I think everybody in the world should know her story," says current Scotland forward Lana Clelland, who has spent the past nine years playing in Italy.

"I first found out about Rose in Italy, I didn't know about her before then. I honestly couldn't believe that I, as a Scottish international player, didn't know who she was and what she'd achieved.

"I was honestly gobsmacked one of the first times I met her. She's a ball of joy - always has a smile on her face and always has a nice word. She came down to a national team training session and, obviously, she has her Ayrshire accent, which I'm very fond of, and then so quickly she'd switch and speak Italian with me.

"Sometimes I know I can't find the right English word and I'll get it in Italian quicker so it was just funny to hear someone else doing that as well."

'She stands on her own'

Like Reilly, Hearts technical director and former Scotland forward Steven Naismith is from Ayrshire.

And he commented: "I've seen it over the last five or 10 years in the local community how much she has done, how much she brings enthusiasm and her knowledge of the game."

Asked if she is Scotland's greatest football export, Naismith responded: "Without a doubt, she's the only person with a World Cup winner's medal. She stands on her own.

"She's somebody who has been fantastic at promoting women's football but not just that, she's great at getting young people involved in football in general. Her enthusiasm for the game and the way she talks about the game is amazing, it's infectious.

"I grew up in Stewarton, where she's from, and playing for local teams and not having heard anything about Rose, or her achievements.

"It's taken 20, 25 years of probably being mentioned on the off chance and being a bit trivial, to be recognised and also for her to be able to inspire everybody, through no fault of her own."

'I've just fallen in love with her story'

Singer Eddi Reader said: "The fact she's a female and such a high achiever and the Scots let her go is just the same old, same old Scotland shooting itself in the foot.

"When I first met her she was in the corner of the room at a sort of press junket thing and I went up and asked her if she was a reporter. She just laughed at me and then she told me her whole story.

"So when I was jumping off bunk beds to Bay City Rollers there was this woman away off in Italy winning World Cups! I've found a real fondness for her since we met.

"There we had a world champion right there. She won it for Italy, she could have won it for us. So I've just fallen in love with her story.

"She's now telling her story to everyone and it's really inspiring. There are lots of wee lassies that love football and she's really encouraging them and people are going to be drawn to her story. It won't happen again."

'Phenomenal vision and drive'

Actress Maureen Carr first heard about Reilly through a documentary and commented: "I researched her story with Lorna Martin [with the view of writing a play about her life] and there were just so many things she achieved. We couldn't put it all in the play! We were on at the Oran Mor and then we took the play to Milan. I, terrifyingly, played Rose when we took it on tour.

"A few young female footballers came along in Milan to see the play because they'd heard about Rose. People knew her in Milan, people came along to see the play and they met Rose.

"I just think she had something. There's something about Rose that she wanted to be a footballer and she did it and that was her, down the line.

"People were saying, 'you won't be able to do this, don't do this'. She had so many barriers put up but, as she would say, she smashed them down. Her vision and drive are phenomenal."

'She simply wanted to play football'

Journalist Mina Rzouki said: "Football in Italy is more than just a game. It represents an identity, a culture, a lifestyle.

"Women all their life chase freedom as it's been denied to us many times and I think you'll always look up to icons who offer you freedom. That is what Rose Reilly really did for woman at the time.

"She simply wanted to play football and she was going to do everything she could to achieve that dream. There was no agenda, there was no desire to change the world, it was simply, 'I really want to do this, how can I go about doing this?'

"Rose Reilly showed that you could be a female footballer even when that option seems closed to you, you can do it."

