Evans and the Northern Ireland squad trained at the Paken Stadium on Thursday evening

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans is determined to continue playing at club and international level.

The 35-year-old is out of contract after suffering Premier League relegation at the end of an injury-plagued season with Leicester City.

Ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen, Evans also discussed the possibility of staying at Leicester.

"I want to keep playing," said Evans, who will win his 101st NI cap.

He added: "That will be the same at club level and international football. I've never felt like I would separate the two."

While the former Manchester United centre-half made only 13 starts in the campaign just finished, three of those came in the final three games of the season.

Recovering from injury to play in those matches has given him a major boost after, he admitted, a time when he wondered if his body would be able to continue to withstand the rigours of playing.

"Probably with the injuries, there maybe was a time where I thought I was just coming to that age where I felt like my body can't handle it any more," he said.

"But I played the three games at the end of the season and I felt good in them."

While his contract with Leicester has ended, Evans revealed he has held some discussions with the club and hinted at the possibility of staying there.

"There have been a few discussions with myself and Leicester, but a very brief and general discussion," he explained.

"There's a lot up in the air and I don't think anything's changed in the last couple of weeks since I've been away. I'll see what happens after the internationals."

When asked if he would like to stay, he responded: "Leicester's an amazing club and I've loved my time there.

"If the opportunity came up and it was right for myself and Leicester, like I say it's an amazing club, I wouldn't have any problems with staying on. I'm sure it would continue to be an amazing place to play."

NI must 'put everything on the line' against Danes

Evans spoke of his delight at having Michael O'Neill back as Northern Ireland manager

With Northern Ireland 43 places behind 19th-placed Denmark in the world rankings, Evans believes he and his team-mates will need to "put everything on the line" if they are to get a much-needed result.

With Kazakhstan visiting Belfast on Monday night, Michael O'Neill's side go into the double-header in fifth place in Group H, having opened with a 2-0 victory away to San Marino in March before losing 1-0 at home to Finland a few days later.

Denmark, meanwhile, suffered a shock 3-2 defeat by Kazakhstan in their second qualifier after opening with a 3-1 home win over Finland.

"You have to be willing to run," he said when asked what Northern Ireland need to do to earn a positive result.

"You have to be willing to put everything on the line. Getting a result in international football away from home is very difficult and sometimes you need a little bit of luck.

"We'll need plenty of effort, good organisation and good team spirit. The confidence and the belief comes after, when you start winning games."

Evans revealed he has been in touch with former Leicester City team-mate and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel ahead of the game, and warned that Northern Ireland will need to be wary of their hosts' set-piece prowess.

"I think they've shown they're a really good team over the last number of years, they've had good runs in tournaments and, of course, I know Kasper very well and he's spoken about how good they are," he continued.

"I think it's a going to be a tough game for us against a good strong team. They'll try to press us and make it tough.

"They'll be very organised. They value their set-pieces a lot, Kasper is very passionate about that. They'll be well drilled on it.

"I feel they've a lot of good players in their team, good technical players and I think over the years, tactically, the manager has set them up very well."

Good memories of NI's last visit to Copenhagen

Evans spoke about the threat posed by Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund

While Evans will make his 101st appearance and bring some much-needed experience to what will likely be a young Northern Ireland side, it is very different to his position in the squad the last time the country played Denmark away.

It was a Euro qualifier in October 2006, in the same Parken Stadium where the game will be played on Friday night, when an 18-year-old Evans was winning just his second cap. He played his part - at left-back - in a rear-guard action as Lawrie Sanchez's side earned a battling 0-0 draw.

"It was [backs to the wall]. It was obviously a long time ago but I can actually remember that game, my first away game for Northern Ireland, more clearly than the Spain game [a month before, when he made his NI debut].

"I remember it being a tough night and Lawrie Sanchez actually moved Keith Gillespie over from the right wing to the left to help me out a bit. I was getting overrun down that side. I was a young lad at the time but it was an experience.

"One thing I do remember was the atmosphere. It was backs to the wall but we managed to come away with a point that night."

