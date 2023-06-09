Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar believe they can keep hold of head coach Pascal Jansen - even if he soars to the top of the wanted list at Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester City will not stand in the way of assistant manager Enzo Maresca if he decides he wants to speak to Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scottish referees could soon be mic'd up as the SFA consider ways to bring clearer transparency to the game. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley says Rangers' top priority has to be finding an attacker who will hit the back of the net 25-30 times a season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers' pursuit of Honduran winger Luis Palma is over, according to a report in Greece which claims there is a "huge distance" in negotiations between Aris and the Ibrox club. (SDNA via Scottish Sun external-link )

As things stand, Rangers would qualify for one of the 12 European spots on offer at the revamped Club World Cup in 2025, based on their coefficient ranking from the past three years, although next season will also be taken into account. (Scotsman) external-link

However, there are worries Fifa could still alter qualification criteria for the Club World Cup before the entry list is completed next summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson insists fans would soon forgive and forget his previous exit if Brendan Rodgers makes a successful return as manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is set to be named head of coaching at Celtic, a newly-created position at the Scottish champions. (Daily Record) external-link

Graeme Shinnie's proposed permanent move to Aberdeen could be affected by the transfer embargo at Wigan Athletic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is grateful to be in the "good books" of the City Group and wouldn't rule out the Easter Road outfit becoming part of a multi-club structure - but never at the expense of their identity. (Scotsman) external-link

West Ham chairman David Sullivan has confirmed the club's Scottish manager David Moyes will stay on following their historic Europa Conference League triumph. (Daily Mail) external-link