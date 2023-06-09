Last updated on .From the section Dorking Wanderers

Ross McNeilly won seven, drew five and lost 11 of his 23 games in charge at Aldershot Town

Dorking Wanderers have appointed Aldershot Town boss Ross McNeilly as their new head coach.

McNeilly was appointed as Shots boss in December having been interim boss after Mark Molesey was sacked in October.

He had been Aldershot's academy manager and spent five years at the Hampshire club, guiding them to 18th place in the National League last season.

He comes in after head of coaching Mark Beard left to be manager of National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

He will work alongside Dorking's chairman Marc White, who is also the club's manager.

"I firmly believe that this will be a great relationship with our upward trajectory and progression to a more hybrid status this year, and Ross will bring a big skill set which will be ancillary to what we already have," White told the club website.

"Having come up against Dorking last season, I love the way they play and how welcoming they were as a club," McNeilly told the club website.

"It is a local team I've followed from afar, and I cannot wait to get started."