Konrad Laimer has won consecutive German Cups with RB Leipzig

German champions Bayern Munich have signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Laimer, who joins Bayern on a four-year deal, had confirmed he would be leaving Leipzig following their German Cup win in early June.

The 26-year-old had made 190 appearances for Leipzig since moving from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

"It's a dream come true for me," said Laimer.

"Bayern always has the highest goals - just like me. I'm in the right place here."

Bayern won the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season last month, finishing five points ahead of third-placed Leipzig.