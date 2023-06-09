Close menu

Konrad Laimer: Bayern Munich sign RB Leipzig midfielder

Konrad Laimer celebrates with the German Cup
Konrad Laimer has won consecutive German Cups with RB Leipzig

German champions Bayern Munich have signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Laimer, who joins Bayern on a four-year deal, had confirmed he would be leaving Leipzig following their German Cup win in early June.

The 26-year-old had made 190 appearances for Leipzig since moving from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

"It's a dream come true for me," said Laimer.

"Bayern always has the highest goals - just like me. I'm in the right place here."

Bayern won the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season last month, finishing five points ahead of third-placed Leipzig.

