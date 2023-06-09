Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Donovan Wilson helped Sutton gain promotion to the Football League in 2020-21

Donovan Wilson has become Grimsby's third new signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal after leaving Sutton United on a free transfer.

Wilson scored 18 goals in 103 games for the London club in the past two seasons, after joining them from Bath City in 2021.

A Bristol Rovers academy product, he has also played for Wolves and Macclesfield, with loan spells at Port Vale and Exeter.

Wilson's arrival follows that of striker Danny Rose and defender Toby Mullarkey on Thursday.

Mariners manager Paul Hurst said: "I think Donovan gives us something that we haven't had for a little while in terms of his mobility and his pace.

"He's also a good size, he can do a little bit of everything. Having watched him, I think his biggest strength is his energy and pace that will frighten defenders.

"I watched him quite a lot when he was at Wolves, so we're going back a few years admittedly, when he played wider quite often when I saw him. He's changed into being a more central striker since then who can also play as a 10."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated transfers page