Jonny Williams spent two seasons at Swindon

Gillingham have signed former Wales international Jonny Williams following his release by fellow League Two club Swindon Town.

The 29-year-old midfielder retired from international duty in March.

Williams joined Swindon in August 2021 and scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for the Robins last season.

He came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace and has also had spells at Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Sunderland, Charlton and Cardiff.

"I am really excited, this is a club with a lot of potential. I was born in Kent so I am delighted to be home," Williams said.

Gillingham boss Neil Harris added: "We have got an experienced player with a brilliant pedigree playing at the top end of international football, as well as understanding the lower leagues."

The club have not disclosed the length of his contract at Priestfield Stadium.

