Naby Keita scored seven goals in 84 Premier League appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will join German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen when his contract expires with the Anfield club this summer.

The 28-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 129 appearances for the Reds, signed for what was a club record £48m from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The Guinea midfielder made just eight league appearances this season having struggled with injuries.

Liverpool had confirmed his departure in May.

Keita lifted the the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup in his five-year spell in England.

"A number of clubs are obviously going to be interested when a player like Keita is available on a free transfer," said Clemens Fritz, head of scouting and professional football at Werder Bremen.

"He suffered an injury setback at the start of this season and that meant he didn't play as often as he'd have liked to.

"We now want to get him back to his best."