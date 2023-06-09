Last updated on .From the section England

Women's World Cup: Five things to know about England's squad

England will face Portugal in their final home fixture before the 2023 World Cup on 1 July in Milton Keynes.

The European champions take on World Cup debutants Portugal four days before travelling to the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

England then face Canada behind closed doors on 14 July before their opening Group D match with Haiti on 22 July.

The Football Association have also confirmed players will be released for international duty on 19 June.

Proposals put forward by the European Clubs' Association (ECA) in May initially suggested players should only be released for international duty 10 days before the tournament - and then later compromised to between 23-29 June.

"We are grateful for the mutual understanding of the clubs, as we have collectively worked towards a solution with the wellbeing of players at the heart," said the FA.

England's meeting with Portugal, their first since the Lionesses beat them 1-0 in 2019, will feature the 23-player World Cup squad announced by manager Sarina Wiegman last month.

"I am really pleased to have a competitive game for our last home fixture," said Wiegman.

"We had two big games in April against Brazil and Australia where we learned so much. This will be another challenging match against a team that have performed well."

England also face Denmark and China in Group D, while Portugal take on defending champions the United States, the Netherlands and Vietnam in Group E.