Everton offer new deals to Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies

Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies
Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have made a combined 588 appearances for Everton

Everton have offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Tom Davies - but Andros Townsend is leaving the club.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation this season, finishing just two points above the drop zone.

Republic of Ireland right-back Coleman, 34, has played 409 times for Everton since a 2009 move from Sligo Rovers.

Midfielder Davies, 24, has spent all of his career at Goodison Park, playing 179 times.

Back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, 39, has also been offered a new deal.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, and Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, are leaving the club.

Begovic had been offered a contract but decided to leave.

Former Crystal Palace winger Townsend, 31, has not played a game since March 2022 because of anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract was extended until the end of next season.

  • Comment posted by Gwladys24, today at 14:59

    cheap way to maintain squad numbers when there's little or no money to spend

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 14:55

    Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 14:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Viresh, today at 14:49

    I would rather have Tom Davies go somewhere else because it doesn't look like he is a part of Sean Dyche's plans.

    • Reply posted by yeah_right, today at 14:53

      yeah_right replied:
      eh? he's been offered a new contract, if he wasn't in Dyche's plans then he wouldn't have been offered one clearly. I think you mean he's not going to be first choice under Dyche but he clearly wants him on the bench as a squad player.

