Everton offer new deals to Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies
Everton have offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Tom Davies - but Andros Townsend is leaving the club.
The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation this season, finishing just two points above the drop zone.
Republic of Ireland right-back Coleman, 34, has played 409 times for Everton since a 2009 move from Sligo Rovers.
Midfielder Davies, 24, has spent all of his career at Goodison Park, playing 179 times.
Back-up goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, 39, has also been offered a new deal.
Colombia defender Yerry Mina, 28, and Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, are leaving the club.
Begovic had been offered a contract but decided to leave.
Former Crystal Palace winger Townsend, 31, has not played a game since March 2022 because of anterior cruciate ligament damage.
Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract was extended until the end of next season.
