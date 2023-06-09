Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Steven Hammell had two playing spells at Motherwell before going into coaching at Fir Park

Former Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been appointed head of academy coaching at Celtic.

Hammell, 41, worked with Motherwell's academy before replacing Graham Alexander as manager in July 2022 but left the post seven months later after a Scottish Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

He will report to another ex-Motherwell defender, Chris McCart, at Celtic.

"I know the club has a rich history of developing its own young players," Hammell said.

"It is an important area for the club and I can't wait to get started to play my part in working with our coaches to bring our players through to make their own contribution to this great club at the highest level."

In a playing career spanning 19 years, left-back Hammell made 650 club appearances across spells at Well and Southend United and played once for Scotland.