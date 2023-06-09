Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Connor Wickham joined Cardiff City on a free transfer after leaving Forest Green Rovers in January

Striker Connor Wickham and Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte are among the players leaving Cardiff City when their contracts expire on 30 June.

An £8m signing for Sunderland in 2011, 30-year-old Wickham joined Cardiff on a short-term deal in February and scored one goal in 12 appearances.

Whyte, 27, signed from Oxford United in 2019 but found game-time limited.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and Tom Sang, who has played in midfield and defence, have also left Cardiff.

A club statement read: "We'd like to thank all of the departing players for their efforts while with our football club, and wish them all the very best for the future."

Cardiff also confirmed they have offered new contracts to Wales forward Mark Harris, left-back Joel Bagan and midfielder Eli King.

At under-21 level, the Championship club have activated options to extend the contracts of Cameron Antwi, Raheem Conte, Kieron Evans, Caleb Hughes, Ryan Kavanagh and Matt Turner.

Jac Clay, Taylor Jones, Jack Leahy, Aidan MacNamara and Owen Pritchard will depart at the end of the month.