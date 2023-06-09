Close menu

Matty Foulds: Harrogate Town sign left-back from Bradford City on two-year deal

Matty Foulds made 21 appearances on loan at Harrogate Town last season having joined in January
Harrogate Town have signed left-back Matty Foulds from fellow League Two side Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old spent the latter half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Harrogate and joins on a two-year deal.

"Speaking to the gaffer I quickly realised that his aspirations are very similar to what I want," he said.

"I came in for the second half of last season and absolutely loved it so it was a no-brainer for me to come here."

