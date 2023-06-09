Close menu

Leeds United: Chairman Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell club to 49ers

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments132

Andrea Radrizzani
Fans chanted for Andrea Radrizzani to leave during the defeat by Tottenham which confirmed their relegation

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal to sell his stake in the relegated club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

The investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in Leeds in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021.

Italian Radrizzani bought Leeds outright for £45m in 2017, but his stake has dropped to 56% since then.

Managerless Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day and are preparing for the Championship.

A club statement read: "Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League."

After their relegation was confirmed, Leeds United Supporters Club released a statement saying Radrizzani was "no longer an appropriate person to own Leeds United".

"His behaviour is appalling and he risks never being welcome at our club again," it added."The sooner he goes the better and we look forward to the 49ers Enterprises offer being accepted. The only way he can begin to salvage his reputation is through an immediate sale of the club and the stadium."

Radrizzani was popular with Leeds fans initially, with Marcelo Bielsa taking them back into the Premier League. But the relationship soured after he sacked the Argentine, and he did not attend their final game, a defeat by Tottenham which sealed their relegation, where fans chanted for him to leave.

The Press Association says a valuation of about £170m has been agreed. The previous agreement, which depended on their top-flight survival, was worth about £400m - but negotiations restarted following their drop to the second tier.

Radrizzani's Aser Holding Company recently bought a stake in Italian side Sampdoria.

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 22:00

    Exciting times ahead!
    Thanks to Radrizzani. Although this season did not go well he really must take credit for the past 4 or 5 years.
    Now…. Let’s get a new DoF and manager sorted.

  • Comment posted by EP, today at 22:14

    Football is only about money now

    • Reply posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 22:16

      SilverFoxxx replied:
      Same as it ever was…. (Apologies to Talking Heads!)

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 22:09

    Despite the flack that Radrizzani has had, our club is in a far better position than when he took over.
    But this is the right time for him to move on. As a season ticket holder, I'm already looking forward more to next season.
    Now let's get a decent manager.
    MOT

    • Reply posted by Cantankerous, today at 22:13

      Cantankerous replied:
      Sounds like Gerrard could be going to Leicester... so, Lampard?

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 22:01

    Good

  • Comment posted by LUFCMOT, today at 22:01

    Hopefully this should prove to be good news for the club cos Radz & Co had definitely run out of steam. MOT

  • Comment posted by N11PSer, today at 22:32

    I hate how these foreign investors are taking over English clubs,
    & those that sell out to the likes of Saudi clubs I hope things turn out OK f
    4 Leeds I worry about the future of English football in 10 yrs time best players will have sold out to play in countries like Saudi Maybe young kids of today get a chance to play for English teams Very different times Money has Totally ruined football

    • Reply posted by 0-0, today at 22:43

      0-0 replied:
      not hating how over the years they're signing players like Petr Cech, Makelele, Silva*, Moutinho, Guimaraes, Haaland.
      if the investors are buying into English clubs and recruiting top talent then the best players will be interested in the whole project, leaving foreign leagues to pay surplus wages to players getting ready to retire. Michael Knighton saw that years ago but still missed the boat!

  • Comment posted by redchiz, today at 22:15

    Blimey, absolute bargain for a club with that history and heritage. Looks like the Americans know how to make shrewd investments, unlike the oil guys who can just buy entire sports like golf, let alone football clubs.

    • Reply posted by UnitedRealist, today at 22:26

      UnitedRealist replied:
      Leeds are only a bargain if you buy them from Poundland

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:24

    When you want the owner out be careful who you wish for in return.

    • Reply posted by Lupus Volans , today at 22:40

      Lupus Volans replied:
      This deal with the 49ers was agreed regardless and for a long time

  • Comment posted by Rizzel, today at 22:16

    So long English football, it appears we’ve sold our souls.

    Leeds sell out to Americans, that went well for Chelsea.

    English club ownership should be investigated so much money must be more to it than can be seen.

    • Reply posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 22:19

      Leodis Yorks replied:
      Not all of the investors are yanks, Peter Lowy is an Aussie, granted Chad Hurley is American, but he is worth a few bob

  • Comment posted by No more tragedy singing, today at 22:16

    He was a breath of fresh air after Cellino but he had too many other interests. Let's hope 49rs give the funding to assemble a squad good enough to wear the badge by swerving RB and American players. Plenty of players here who would jump at the chance to play for us if the boardroom is stable with the right people. Newcastle and Brighton are perfect examples.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:24

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      These guys have a lot more cash than Radrizzani and Cellino, hopefully they have a plan

  • Comment posted by Gaudern, today at 22:03

    It's been great rollercoaster with Marcelo Bielsa and this management team. Time for strong rebuild and go again. COYW

  • Comment posted by Stan The Man, today at 22:30

    I'm grateful to Radz for turning the club around and giving us 3 years of amazing football.
    But it's been clear for the last year that his heart was no longer in it. Hopefully onwards and upwards to better things now.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:28

    I’m not the only one who finds these “supporters” groups putting out statements like the one quoted here pathetic right?

    It’s why you really want to see teams like Leeds, Everton & Man Utd do terribly isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 22:27

    The 49ers are a very successful franchise in American sports history and I think it’s going to be a good thing for the future of Leeds!!

    YNWA JF96

    • Reply posted by Sheriff Hood, today at 22:29

      Sheriff Hood replied:
      97?

  • Comment posted by SilverFoxxx, today at 22:13

    Leeds fans… best careful what you wish for.
    Do you think they bought THEIR club (they own it, not you, you’re the perennial cash cow) out of heartfelt love; they’re in it to maximize profit.

    • Reply posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 22:17

      Leodis Yorks replied:
      Peter Lowy (Westfield) is a major investor in the fund, lifelong Leeds fan, now appointed to the board, so he will have the clubs interests in hand

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:20

    Not sure how accurate the reports are on the new owners value are, but apparently its several billion, should be interesting to see how willing they are to invest in the squad

    • Reply posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 22:22

      Leodis Yorks replied:
      Around 8bn of those known, 60 investors, around 20mknown currently

  • Comment posted by Piriformis Stretch, today at 22:10

    How much of a knock down price did they attract as a result of the relegation?

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 22:31

      ikleNige replied:
      The figures doing the rounds was about 420 million if we were still a PL club and 170 if not. Radz made a tidy profit but not as much as he wanted. That’s way he gambled on Big Sam. Nowt to do with football it was all about potentially making more money. That’s all football is now just another means of making money

  • Comment posted by Gritshifter, today at 22:00

    Great news. Now get a proper manager and some decent players and let’s get back to the Premier League where we belong ! MoT

    • Reply posted by anothergenericdisplayname, today at 22:07

      anothergenericdisplayname replied:
      “Where we belong” such delusions of grandeur. Did that mindset help you when you were deservedly relegated? You are where you belong and that’s the championship

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 22:26

    The 49ers buy Leeds Utd. Seriously that is pathetic

    Don Revie what would he think about this nonsense.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:30

      ET replied:
      He’d be in the Middle East counting his cash

  • Comment posted by timms, today at 22:12

    Here we go again. The Leeds United merry-go-round is back in business.

