Cliftonville are three points behind leaders Glentoran

Holders Cliftonville recorded an emphatic 15-0 victory over Ballymena United in a hugely one-sided Women's Premiership encounter at Solitude.

Caitlin McGuinness and Claire Shaw both scored four as the Reds remain in second place, three points behind leaders Glentoran with a game in hand.

The Glens maintained their lead with a 5-0 win over Crusaders while Linfield beat Lisburn by the same score.

Larne defeated Mid-Ulster 4-1 and Sion Swifts beat Derry City 4-2.

At Solitude, the Reds raced into an early lead with McGuinness slotting home from a narrow angle before Shaw doubled the hosts' advantage on 10 minutes.

It was one-way traffic from there with McGuinness grabbing a second after Danielle Maxwell's strike and Natasha Bamford's own goal.

Marissa Callaghan hit a first-half double of her own either side of Fi Morgan's long-range effort.

The second half would continue with the same pattern with McGuinness hitting the target twice more with Maxwell and Morgan doubling their tallies for the evening before Shaw completed a second-half treble in a night to forget for the visitors.

In east Belfast, Joely Andrews opened the scoring for Glentoran in the 10th minute before top scorer Kerry Beattie's quickfire double put the Glens in control, with former Crues forward Emily Wilson netting her seventh of the season with six minutes of the half remaining.

Jonny Tuffey's side improved defensively in the second half to keep the league leaders at bay but the north Belfast team failed to trouble Ellie Scott in the Glens goal before substitute Sam Kelly netted Glentoran's fifth.

Linfield remain third with five-goal away win

Linfield's 5-0 victory over Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell Stadium ensured they remained third in the Women's Premiership table.

The Blues took the lead when midfielder Mia Moore scored after just six minutes with Kerri Halliday hitting the target eight minutes from the interval.

Halliday made it 3-0 to Linfield with her ninth of the season before forward Emily Reid scored two in 11 minutes to take her tally to six in the league.

Striker Hollie Johnston inspired Larne to their second consecutive victory as they beat Mid-Ulster 4-1.

Johnston got Donald Malmo-Paris' side off to the best possible start after running clear of the Mid-Ulster defence before finishing clinically in the second minute.

Mid-Ulster had opportunities to equalise but their wastefulness cost them when Johnston doubled the Inver side's advantage with a superbly-taken half-volley.

Claire Rooney pulled one back for the visitors before a defensive mix-up saw Johnston score her hat-trick and she completed her quadruple 15 minutes from time by converting Sasha Clarke's cross.

Sion Swifts came out on top in the north-east derby but were made to fight all the way by a resilient Derry City, who remain bottom of the table.

Teegan Lynch coolly converted a penalty on two minutes to give the hosts a dream start. The Swiftsfell behind to an Abby Alexander double either side of half-time as the Candystripes looked for their first points of the season.

However, Zoe McGlynn fired Tony McGinley's side level before Teegan Lynch's second penalty of the evening gave the Strabane side the advantage, with Core Chambers sealing all three points in injury time as City pushed for an equaliser.