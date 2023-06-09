Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers have opened talks with Atalanta for striker Sam Lammers and are confident they can team him up with Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers in an £8m double deal. (Daily Record) external-link

There is still significant work to do in order for Rangers to complete a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. (Sky Sports) external-link

Ange Postecoglou's bid to take Celtic coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan to Tottenham Hotspur with him is hanging in the balance. (Daily Record) external-link

Following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, it is more important than ever that Celtic do not sell any of their top players over the summer, argues the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers forward Kris Boyd hopes Michael Beale follows Ange Postecoglou, Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers with a move to the Premier League from Glasgow since it means he will have been doing a great job at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

There's no point in Rangers celebrating Ange Postecoglou's Celtic exit when their own house "still needs putting in order", says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are keen on midfielder Tonio Teklic, but have had very little encouragement from his Croatian club Varazdin. (Daily Record) external-link

Former coach Archie Knox reckons manager Barry Robson is succeeding at Aberdeen because he has adopted a no-nonsense policy like Alex Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Steven MacLean has high hopes for young St Johnstone stars in the making, Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson, saying he will always provide a pathway for young players. (Courier) external-link