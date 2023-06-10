Last updated on .From the section Notts County

David McGoldrick scored three hat-tricks for Derby County during the course of the 2022-23 season

Notts County have re-signed striker David McGoldrick on a two-year deal almost 20 years after he left the club.

The 35-year-old came through the Magpies' academy but left shortly after his debut in 2004 to join Southampton.

McGoldrick most recently played for Derby County in League One, scoring 25 goals in 45 appearances, but he turned down the offer of a new contract.

"As you would expect, David hasn't made this decision for financial reasons," Notts County said in a statement.

"He joins us on the back of his best-ever goalscoring season, but anyone who's followed his career knows his talents extend far beyond his ability in front of goal."

McGoldrick scored three hat-tricks for Derby during the course of last season.

However, they missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of the campaign.

Prior to joining the Rams, the Republic of Ireland international had spells with Nottingham Forest, Ipswich and Sheffield United, the latter of which he helped to promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

"He's been a leader and top professional at several big clubs, including recently in the Premier League with Sheffield United, and we believe his know-how and willingness to impart knowledge on to younger players will be invaluable," the club added.

