Last updated on .From the section Man City

Rodri's 68th-minute winner saw Manchester City beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final

They have finally done it.

Manchester City are Champions League winners for the first time and have become only the second ever English team to complete the Treble.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand called the City players "immortal", while ex-England centre-back Jonathan Woodgate said manager Pep Guardiola is "the greatest".

The Citizens defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final, having already beaten rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup and lifted the Premier League title with three games to spare.

"Immortal, statues galore," three-time Champions League finalist Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"They have earned it. The scary thing for the rest of Europe is the relentless appetite.

"This feeling, if you could bottle it, you become addicted to it. It would not surprise me if they are here next year."

'Iconic - this feels special'

Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan: City fans react to Rodri's goal

City have dominated domestically over the past decade, winning the Premier League in five of the last six seasons.

In Europe, though, they have suffered agonising knockout defeats, losing to Lyon, Tottenham and Real Madrid over the past five years

They reached the final two years ago, only to lose 1-0 to Chelsea. This season, thanks to Rodri's 68th-minute winner, they rule Europe.

"They will become iconic," former City defender Joleon Lescott told BT Sport.

"This feels different to anything, this feels special for this club."

City's victory in Istanbul sealed their first European trophy since lifting the Cup Winners' Cup 53 years ago.

"Man City must have thought will they even get to the top of Mount Everest?" added Ferdinand.

"This team deserves all the credit, they are a formidable, fantastic team."

There are questions off the pitch to answer though. Their win comes after the Premier League charged them with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation in May. City deny the charges and will defend themselves strenuously.

'Guardiola the greatest'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won three Champions League title as a manager

Guardiola becomes the first manager to win the Treble with an English club since Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

He is also the first manager to win two trebles, having achieved the feat with Barcelona 14 years ago.

"It confirms Guardiola is the greatest," ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid defender Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He changes the way we look at football. He's an innovator. He puts people in different positions, he makes it work."

Since joining Manchester City before the 2016-17 season, Guardiola, 52, has won five league titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and this season's Champions League.

He also lifted three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, after winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona.

"Every season Guardiola has found different ways," added Lescott. "He will forever be immortal for the club, for the game."

Ferdinand, who lost two Champions League finals against Guardiola's Barcelona, added: "Man City will not rest on their laurels, that culture is woven into this football club.

"It is scary for everyone else."

'Horrendous' Lukaku miss or 'iconic' Ederson save?

Ederson's stop to keep out Romelu Lukaku was reminiscent of Liverpool keeper Jerzy Dudek's double save to keep out Andriy Shevchenko in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul

Many expected City to thrash Inter Milan, instead the three-time winners nearly forced extra-time in the closing stages when keeper Ederson kept out Romelu Lukaku's header.

Lukaku met Robin Gosens' header back across goal but could only direct his shot straight at the legs of Ederson when inside the six-yard box.

"As misses go, that is horrendous," said former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"How has Lukaku missed that? I really don't know. He's four yards out. That's an absolutely incredible miss."

But BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher was full of praise for Brazilian stopper Ederson, who also kept out a goal-bound Gosens header in the final seconds.

"The two saves that Edersen made will never ever be forgotten," he said.

"One of the most iconic saves in Champions League history."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.