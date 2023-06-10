Close menu

Manchester City's Champions League celebrations captured in 10 photos

We've selected 10 fantastic images to showcase the joy of Manchester City's Champions League win as Pep Guardiola's team became the second English men's team to win the Treble.

But first, let's remind ourselves of the goal that won the game:

Rodri scores for Manchester City

And these are a selection of the scenes that followed the final whistle:

Manchester City players celebrateHaaland and Guardiola embraceManchester City players celebrateManchester City players celebrateJohn Stones with the trophyEderson kisses the trophyGundogan celebrates with the fansRodri and Guardiola get emotionalHaaland celebratesGuardiola kisses trophy

All photos from Getty Images and subject to copyright

