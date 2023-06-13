Last updated on .From the section Football

The transfer window for Premier League clubs is officially open.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Declan Rice are just four of the stars who could be on the move in what looks set to be an exciting summer.

Real Madrid have already agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi will join American side Inter Miami while Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has agreed terms with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

Last year, Premier League clubs spent a record £1.9bn on transfers over the summer. Will that figure be matched before this year's window closes on on Friday, 1 September?

Here are the big names who might command sensational fees this year.

Kylian Mbappe

The rumours are circulating around Kylian Mbappe.

The forward says he is happy at Paris St-Germain but told the club last July he would not extend his contract beyond 2024.

And the French champions are prepared to sell the 24-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for free in a year's time.

Real Madrid are long-time admirers of the Frenchman and he rejected a move to the Bernabeu to stay at PSG last year.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked to the 2018 World Cup winner, who has collected a sizeable haul of trophies and records before his 25th birthday.

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m-euro move, is the club's top scorer having netted 212 goals in 260 games.

He has 38 goals in 68 games for France, including a hat-trick in last year's World Cup final in Qatar, as France lost to Argentina on penalties.

Harry Kane

Real Madrid have entered the race for Harry Kane, with the Tottenham talisman topping their list of replacements for Karim Benzema.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with the 29-year-old over the past year, as have Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain.

Spurs and Kane have a decision to make. England's record goalscorer has one year left on his contract and, if he does not extend his deal, could leave for free at the end of next season.

There is no doubting Kane's ability - he has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record of 260.

Spurs have kept hold of him before, two summers ago when he tried to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But with Spurs unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, the forward's future in north London remains unclear.

Declan Rice

'I'll give everything' until I leave West Ham - Declan Rice

West Ham chairman David Sullivan says he is "99%" sure captain Declan Rice will leave the club this summer.

The 24-year-old has rejected all efforts to get him to sign an extension amid interest from virtually all of England's top clubs.

Rice, whose deal with the London club runs out at the end of next season, captained the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title as they beat Fiorentina 2-1 in a dramatic final in June.

He came through the youth system at West Ham and has been capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

There are reports Rice is leaning towards a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, but the Gunners may have to double the £72m they paid for record signing Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

In April, Moyes said Rice would not be sold for less than £150m - believing his star midfielder is worth "north" of that figure.

Mason Mount

Mount on importance of family time

Manchester United are growing increasingly optimistic about wrapping up a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Chelsea have spent £600m over the past two transfer windows and need to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

They do not want to lose the 24-year-old England midfielder, but may be persuaded if United match their reported asking price of £70m.

Mount, who joined Chelsea when he was six, has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances at Stamford Bridge, but missed the end of the domestic season with injury as the Blues finished in 12th.

Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in the Champions League winner, but it appears Erik ten Hags' United are in the driving seat for Mount's signature.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan two summers ago on a five-year deal, costing the Blues a club-record £97.5m.

But 10 months later he was shown the door, returning to former club Inter Milan on loan having failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old Belgium striker scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for club and country last season and nearly netted an equaliser in the Serie A side's Champions League final loss to Manchester City.

Lukaku is now back at Chelsea, but whether he still has a future under new manager Mauricio Pochettino is in doubt.

"The big question is what do Chelsea do with him?" Italian football expert James Horncastle said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"Signed for £100m and his salary is far beyond what Inter can pay. In order to break even on Romelu, Chelsea would have to sell for £60m, money Inter don't have."

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen scored the goal which clinched Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years in a 1-1 draw at Udinese

Victor Osimhen has become the envy of Europe's top clubs with his blockbuster performances for Napoli.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid are just some of the teams linked with the striker recently, making Osimhen a regular in the BBC Sport gossip column.

He was Serie A's top scorer last season with 25 goals in 31 games, powering Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 22-year-old idolised Chelsea striker Didier Drogba growing up, and in 2016 rejected Arsenal when he signed his first professional contract with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Horncastle said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Osimhen would cost more than £90m, and "probably closer to" £130m.

The striker made headlines in March when he said: "I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day."

Neymar? Maddison? An epic summer awaits

Brighton have already said goodbye to World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who has joined Liverpool for £35m.

And fellow star Moises Caicedo could be next out the door. The Seagulls rejected a bid from Arsenal of about £70m for Ecuador midfielder Caicedo in January.

Meanwhile, James Maddison is likely to move following Leicester's relegation, with Newcastle and Tottenham rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old England midfielder.

And Brazil superstar Neymar is being monitored by Europe's top clubs. The 31-year-old is under contract at PSG until 2025 but made just 20 league appearances last season after picking up an ankle injury.

It is going to be an epic summer. Make sure you follow every twist and turn via BBC Sport's football coverage.