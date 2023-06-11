Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Erling Haaland finished an incredible first season for Manchester City with victory in the Champions League final

How do Scotland stop Norway's star man Erling Haaland when they visit Oslo on Euro 2024 qualifying duty next weekend?

The 22-year-old striker scored 52 goals in 53 matches in a remarkable debut campaign for Manchester City, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

But Haaland was well shackled by Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final, reduced to one saved shot on target from just 18 touches all game.

"If you lack concentration, he will punish you," warned Peter Grant, former Scotland assistant manager. "Inter did a super job of keeping him quiet.

"They played with three at the back and if one moved to the left or right, another stood behind him so he couldn't make the run. They just blocked him off.

"Every time he tried to run, they were near enough wrestling with him.

"They never gave him a gap between two players, but that's not easy. You need great concentration levels."

Scotland boss Steve Clarke often favours three centre-halves and will have been studying Inter's defensive set-up in Istanbul for clues before the Euro qualifier on 17 June.

"He's not taking anything to do with the build-up but he's a constant threat," said ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller of Haaland.

"He is always looking to run into the space beyond and his movement in the penalty box is exceptional - when he's got the supply - so it's important to stop the crosses.

"The three centre-backs will need to be switched on for the full 90 minutes."

Haaland has netted six goals from six internationals this season, but missed the opening two matches of this qualifying campaign through injury.

Without him, Norway lost in Spain and drew in Georgia, leaving them five points behind group leaders Scotland, who followed an opening win over Cyprus with a stunning success against top seeds Spain at Hampden.

'Beat Georgia and we're in a wonderful position'

Can Scotland build on their win over Spain in the double-header with Norway and Georgia?

"We've not had a start like this for a long time after that big win over Spain," Miller told BBC Scotland.

"A draw in Norway would be a solid point, beat Georgia and we're in a wonderful position.

"If the players give the performance we know they're capable of, the levels they reached against Spain and Denmark at home, then I think we can win.

"The players will be confident, but I never expect a win in any international away game."

Scotland are missing striker Che Adams through injury, while Scott McTominay, who scored four of the five goals netted against Cyprus and Spain in March, has been used sparingly by Manchester United this term.

Grant has no worries over McTominay, describing the midfielder as a "freak of nature fitness-wise", while Miller is backing Lyndon Dykes to lead the attack.

"Dykes was crucial to the team making it to the last Euros and he has done great after coming back from illness," said Miller, who scored 18 international goals, including a double in a 2-1 win in Norway in 2005.

"He made a difference in the last two games and I think he has the jersey at the moment."