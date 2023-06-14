Last updated on .From the section England

England are currently top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group C with two wins from two games

The domestic football season is done and dusted but there's no rest for those players picked by their countries for international duty.

This week, European nations return to action as they attempt to qualify for Euro 2024 - including England, who face Malta on Friday and North Macedonia three days later.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate picked a 25-man squad, which features a host of familiar names as well as first-time call-up Eberechi Eze, of Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has been recalled by Southgate, while Brighton's Lewis Dunk was also picked, for the first time since 2018, but has had to withdraw from the squad.

But who would you select for the game against Malta?

Use our team selector below to pick your starting XI and the formation they feature in. You can then share it on social media and we will reveal the most popular line-up before the match on Friday.

My England team for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers Select your England XI for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers



















Select formation Confirm team