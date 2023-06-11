Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea won a sixth Women's Super League title in 2022

Women's Super League club revenues rose by 60% in the 2021-22 season, showing signs of growth before England's historic Euro 2022 victory.

New figures published by Deloitte show clubs brought in combined revenues of £32m, an increase of £12m on the previous season thanks in part to a landmark broadcast deal.

Wages reached a combined total of £25m - 37% higher than the 2020-21 campaign.

However, clubs made an aggregate pre-tax loss of £14m overall.

The revenue increase was also driven by further investment from WSL title sponsor Barclays.

In its Annual Review of Football Finance, which will be released in full on Thursday, Deloitte said WSL revenues should continue to rise.

Matchday revenues represented almost 10% of clubs' combined income in 2021-22 and since then, following England's Euros triumph, attendances have increased by 200%.

Losses are covered by backing from the wider organisations behind WSL clubs, with Deloitte finding that "group income" accounted for about 40% of revenue across the league.

Deloitte's Sports Business Group director Zoe Burton described the revenue increases as "significant leaps".

"Organisations should not be shy about the commercial opportunities available in women's football," Burton added.