Celtic are planning a move for David Moyes as they make the 60-year-old Scot, who led West Ham United to the Europa Conference League final win in midweek, their number one managerial target ahead of Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca and former manager Brendan Rodgers. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic have held face-to-face talks with former manager Brendan Rogers, who left Leicester City in April, as they consider the 50-year-old Northern Irishman as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Mail) external-link

Brendan Rodgers has yet to completely rule out a potential return to Celtic, where major shareholder Dermot Desmond is a huge fan of the Northern Irishman after his first successful stint as manager, but the Scottish champions are set to seek a definitive answer on the 50-year-old's plans following preliminary talks between both parties. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have held talks with Francesco Farioli, whose two most recent managerial posts have been in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruck and Antalyaspor, about their managerial vacancy, with the 34-year-old keen on the job, but his chances could hinge on former manager Brendan Rodgers and Manchester City number two Enzo Maresca rejecting overtures. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic will not face any competition from Ajax if they want to appoint Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen as their new manager after talks between the Norwegian and the Dutch giants broke down and the Dutch club turned their attention to Sparta Rotterdam's Maurice Steijn, according to De Telegraaf. (De Telegraaf via The Herald) external-link

Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, who are keen to land the 43-year-old former Liverpool captain. (Reuters) external-link

Gian Piero Gasperini is set to sanction 26-year-old Dutch striker Sam Lammers' £3m transfer to Rangers after extending his own stay as Atalanta head coach. (Scottish Sun) external-link