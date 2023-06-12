Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey is Wales' sixth highest scorer in men's football with 20 goals from 80 caps

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Wales v Armenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey says he has yet to decide on his club future as his contract at Nice nears its end.

Ramsey, 32, joined the French side last summer on an initial one-year deal and has not yet signed a new contract.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a possible free transfer to former club Cardiff City.

"I'm not sure what my future is at the moment," said Ramsey, who will lead Wales in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey over the next week.

"But the most important thing for me to do right now is to focus on these games and we'll find out in a few weeks' time when everything's settled down.

"My full focus is on Friday [Wales' home match against Armenia]."

Asked about speculation linking him with a return to his first club Cardiff, Ramsey said: "There's always rumours and things like that flying around, isn't there?

"But like I said, Friday is all that is on my mind at the moment."

Ramsey's career has often been disrupted by injuries and fitness issues, but the former Juventus midfielder has made 42 appearances for Nice and Wales this season.

"This season has been a success for me personally, played a lot of games, played some good football," he said.

"The only thing I've been missing was a few goals but that will come.

Aaron Ramsey joined Nice on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July 2022

"The most challenging thing has been being away from my family so that's the situation I find myself in but, other than that, there's been a lot of positives so we'll see.

"Being away from my family and seeing the kids growing up, things like that, and missing out on certain things is always difficult, but it's difficulty for anybody to go through I'd imagine. So whatever we do going forward we will be reunited and back together."

Ramsey and his Wales team-mates are currently in Portugal for a training camp in preparation for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia, at home on Friday, and Turkey, away on Monday.

Wales have made a promising start to this qualifying campaign, drawing 1-1 in Croatia and then beating Latvia 1-0 at home to leave them second in Group D.

"That point against Croatia was massive for us. After a difficult World Cup, to come back and get a point against that quality opposition was massive for us," said Ramsey.

"It's not easy to go and play away first then come home when there's an expectation to have a comfortable game [against Latvia].

"I thought we managed the game really well - we dominated possession but just needed to be a bit more clinical in front of goal.

"That would take our game to the next level, so hopefully we can put that into practice on Friday."