Euro 2024 a year away - how much do you know about the finals?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

How much can you remember about previous European Championships?

The countdown is on.

Euro 2024 is just a year away, with 24 teams battling it out for the one crown in Germany between 14 June and 14 July.

But how much do you know about the European Championships?

To mark the year anniversary, we have set you a number of quizzes around the finals. Good luck and don't forget to share how you get on.

Round one - all-time top scorers in the competition

Only 12 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them? How to play Score: 0 / 12 02:30 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 12 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Give up!

Round two - most appearances in European Championships

Who has the most Euros appearances? How to play Score: 0 / 13 02:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 13 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Give up!

Round three - name the year the ball was used

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Round four - scorers in Euro finals

Can you name these players who have scored in a Euros final? How to play Score: 0 / 8 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 8 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Give up!

Round five - name the starting line-ups at Euro 2020