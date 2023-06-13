Euro 2024 a year away - how much do you know about the finals?
From the section European Football
The countdown is on.
Euro 2024 is just a year away, with 24 teams battling it out for the one crown in Germany between 14 June and 14 July.
But how much do you know about the European Championships?
To mark the year anniversary, we have set you a number of quizzes around the finals. Good luck and don't forget to share how you get on.
Round one - all-time top scorers in the competition
Only 12 players have scored a total of six or more goals in Euro finals history. Can you name them?
Round two - most appearances in European Championships
Who has the most Euros appearances?
Round three - name the year the ball was used
Round four - scorers in Euro finals
Can you name these players who have scored in a Euros final?
Round five - name the starting line-ups at Euro 2020
Can you name the starting XIs from the Euro 2020 final?
