Josh Key (left) and Archie Collins have come up through Exeter's academy

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says he expects Josh Key and Archie Collins to leave the club this summer.

The homegrown pair are both out of contract this summer, having spent their entire careers at St James Park.

As both players are under 24 Exeter will be entitled to a fee should they opt to leave for a new club.

"We've offered both of those players the best contract we could, I think it looks like both of them are going to be moving on," Caldwell told EFL Debate. external-link

"As yet I haven't had any contact with any other club for them, but they have intimated that they want to look and see what's out there, which is fine."

Collins, 23, has made 220 appearances since making his debut in 2017 and scored 14 goals, while Key - who is also 23 - has scored eight times in 148 games in all competitions.

Both players were key parts of Exeter's side that won promotion to League One in 2022 while Collins started 44 of Exeter's 46 League One games this past season and Key - who was reportedly subject of a £1m bid last summer - made 38 starts.

"They've been fantastic players for the club, they came through the academy and been there a long time," added Caldwell.

"I think as a club we've sold players on, but it's the next generations and who's coming in behind then, what players can we sign this summer that are going to excite the fans again - that they have new heroes and new people that they can watch and support every week.

"If they do leave then we do wish them all the best, but as a club we always have to be looking to what's next and how we move on from that."