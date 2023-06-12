Close menu

West Ham: David Moyes will stay on at London Stadium

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

David Moyes took charge of West Ham for a second time in 2019

David Moyes will stay on as West Ham manager after winning the Europa Conference League.

Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season.

On three occasions, the Scot appeared to be one game from the sack, however, each time, West Ham won and eventually secured their Premier League future with two games to spare.

The Hammers have since gone on to end their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in Prague.

And it has now been decided Moyes, 60, will stay in his job as West Ham look forward to European football for the third successive season for the first time in their history.

Moyes will have to cope without skipper Declan Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 11:56

    Moyes has always struck me as a long term manager, it takes him time to build the side he wants but once he's got things sorted it's a process of continuing improvement. West Ham have given him time and I expect an upward trajectory for them from now on, Rice or no Rice.

  • Comment posted by philspratly, today at 11:56

    he had a mediocre premier league record and on the brink of being sacked . But thankfully he kept them there and also won a silver way even though it is not a major one . I believe he should use these last 2 achievements to rebuild the club. Use the money from the sale of rice to make the club stronger .

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 11:56

    Good news, tough season domestically but look at what he’s done the past couple of years. Now with a trophy to boot they’d be mad to sack him.

  • Comment posted by Marco Boogers, today at 11:56

    Good news , the "Moyes Out" banner brigade have been very quiet of late

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 11:55

    Always had a soft spot for Mr Moyes, glad he’s not getting the boot. West Ham will do better next season than this, with a caveat that they have to buy a strong holding midfielder.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 11:54

    On a different subject, Brentford’s Ivan Tovey has been not been treated very well by the FA. He admits to an addiction, but the isolate him from his club when people like him need support. Very short sighted by the FA , player welfare is very important , and most teams are sponsored by a betting firm one way or another. Hypocritical FA

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 11:51

    Deserved, but does he have ambitions that the club can match? Seasons in Europe needs to be the launching point for higher ambitions, maybe?

    • Reply posted by raj1976, today at 11:55

      raj1976 replied:
      He already took you to Europe twice and won a trophy in a European tournament how ambitious can you get. 😀

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 11:51

    Well done Moysie, earned the stay of execution.

    He's a realist, know's that it would be difficult for the dire Hammers board to pass the blame & dump him. He won't be holding his breath though, just enjoying it.

    At last, a hys about a proper club winning European glory - rather that cheating their way to it🏆

  • Comment posted by SMFC, today at 11:50

    Correct decision. Done a fantastic job for WH. Still a bit to run in this though as not convinced he won't take the Celtic job if offered.

    • Reply posted by Ian Roberts, today at 11:53

      Ian Roberts replied:
      I doubt he’ll be offered it.

  • Comment posted by FJG, today at 11:46

    Good. He's been linked with Celtic. We don't want him with the style of football his teams play. We would need a complete rebuild.

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 11:54

      MW replied:
      makes no difference in your league and you know it

  • Comment posted by Brightonforever, today at 11:45

    Good news thell keep him but unless the board back him with money with a few poor results they'll get rid of him loke usual

  • Comment posted by KentDave, today at 11:44

    When he was Everton manager they had a few seasons where they were dangerously close to the bottom, but their general direction was upwards. It makes a change for a club to stick with the manager.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 11:44

    Makes a lot of sense.
    If he had left then the new manager would have to deal with the idea of Moyes being brought back if results went against them.
    Now we will get to see the if Moyes can build on his 3 good seasons at West Ham or if he has taken them as far as he can.

  • Comment posted by The Broken Biscuit, today at 11:42

    I have always rated David Moyes highly, and he was sort of thrown under the bus by the Man Utd job, despite being SAF 1st choice. I was never convinced by that, how do you follow SAF ?
    I think Moyes should leave West Ham, I don`t think the fans ever wanted him, and with Rice on the way out, things could get tough for him.
    Take the Celtic job, cushy wee number.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Mortimer, today at 11:41

    Happy to hear DM is staying. However the club must back in the transfer market. Not just in letting stay in his job at the end of the day if you give the tools he is the one who will give us the success we crave

  • Comment posted by hughesZZ, today at 11:41

    How can you get rid of someone who has just one you a Euro cup . However he will be gone by Jan if results are not good - Modern football .

  • Comment posted by Paulverine - keep 606 alive, today at 11:40

    Decent decision. He'll have the Rice money to rebuild the squad, last season's newbies have a season of PL football under their belts, and they've learned that the transition from mid table to top six is MASSIVE.

    He probably has the first third of the season to deliver.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 11:40

    Good news……..for everyone

  • Comment posted by Paul11, today at 11:39

    And why not? To win a European title and then leave the club would be stupid. To win a European title and get the push would be outrageous.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:38

    Can you really say Moyes has done a good job when the club could have been relegated this season and this is after they finished top half the previous season. You cant say that the team has progressed even though they have won a trophy when most teams in the Premier League could have won that competition

    • Reply posted by Malky79, today at 11:50

      Malky79 replied:
      Progression isn't always linear but he has clearly done a solid job over a few seasons including a first trophy in many years. If I was him I might have been tempted to leave on a high as there is huge competition to get back into the top half of the league and to do it without Rice he'll need to reinvest wisely.

