David Moyes took charge of West Ham for a second time in 2019

David Moyes will stay on as West Ham manager after winning the Europa Conference League.

Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season.

On three occasions, the Scot appeared to be one game from the sack, however, each time, West Ham won and eventually secured their Premier League future with two games to spare.

The Hammers have since gone on to end their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in Prague.

And it has now been decided Moyes, 60, will stay in his job as West Ham look forward to European football for the third successive season for the first time in their history.

Moyes will have to cope without skipper Declan Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer.