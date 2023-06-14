Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Haydon Roberts scored two goals for Derby during his loan spell with the club last season

Bristol City have signed defender Haydon Roberts from Brighton on a three-year deal, until June 2026.

The 21-year-old has progressed through the Seagulls' youth ranks and played six times for the first team in the EFL Cup.

He spent last season on loan at Derby, where he made 46 appearances, and has also had a previous spell at Rochdale.

Roberts joins on a free transfer as the Robins' third defensive summer signing, after Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie.

"It's a big moment in my career to come to a club like Bristol City, to kick on and progress both individually and with the club," he said in a club statement.

"I want to be a winner and win with Bristol City, and to help the club get to the heights they want to - I can't wait for the challenge ahead."