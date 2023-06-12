Lavery has scored three goals for Northern Ireland in 17 caps

Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery says he is relishing the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers after the "hurt" of missing Blackpool's relegation from the Championship because of injury.

The 24-year old missed 11 of Blackpool's last 12 Championship games after injuring his hamstring in March.

But after returning on the final day of the league season, Lavery is keen to help NI's push to reach the Euros.

"It feels great to be back after a few months out," said Lavery.

"It was frustrating, it was a six to eight-week injury with my hamstring, and it took a couple of extra weeks on top of that, which was even more frustrating.

"With Blackpool fighting relegation, it hurt not to be able to help the lads in any way.

"I think that is why I have enjoyed these last few weeks in the training camps with Northern Ireland, it is just good to be back playing football."

'Sharp' young players impress

Lavery managed just two goals in an injury-hit 2022-23 season for Blackpool

The injury forced Lavery, who has won 17 caps for his country, to miss Northern Ireland's double-header against San Marino and Finland in March.

The two games marked Michael O'Neill's return as manager and the former Linfield striker is excited to work with the coach who gave him his international debut in 2018 once again.

Lavery has also been impressed with the application of the young players who were involved in a senior squad training camp which was held to maintain the players' fitness after the 2022-23 campaign.

Larne striker Lee Bonis, West Ham forward Callum Marshall and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly all received first call-ups for the upcoming qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan on the back of that camp - and Lavery feels they have earned their place.

"It is great to have Michael back, I really enjoyed my time before working with him and he gave me my debut.

"I learnt in the training camps that I am a little bit older than I thought with all the young lads coming through!

"The young players are in the squad for a reason with what they have done this season and the last few weeks in the training camps.

"Us older players were saying how shocked we were with how sharp they are, they just fitted straight into the team."

Belief is key

Lavery won the Irish Premiership and Irish Cup in his final season with Linfield

Having been released by Everton, Lavery earned a return to England through an impressive spell at Linfield, scoring 30 goals in his final season to lift the Blues to a league and Irish Cup double.

And Lavery feels the likes of Bonis and Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin can emulate his success if they decide to move across the water.

"I don't think there is as big a jump from the Irish League to across the water as people think there is.

"If you put the work in off the pitch and do the right things, you get the move for a reason. I think Lee and Conor could do it across the water."

Looking ahead to the games against Denmark and Kazakhstan, Lavery recognises the importance of getting two positive results in order to keep alive their hopes of making next year's finals in Germany.

Northern Ireland are fifth in Group H with three points, following a win in San Marino and a home loss to Finland.

As one of the senior forwards in the squad, he is ready to embrace the goalscoring burden that will be placed on his shoulders in this qualifying campaign.

"We need to go into the two games thinking we can get the six points, it is massive for qualifying if we can.

"We know Denmark are pretty good, especially at their place, so we need to go there and put in a good performance to help us get a good result.

"I feel like the pressure is always there and there is healthy competition with the younger lads coming through which can push us even more.

"I'm looking forward to it, I just have the buzz of getting back to football."