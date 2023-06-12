Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Dr Carol Bell was first appointed as an independent director of the FAW in 2019

The Football Association of Wales has announced three independent non-executive directors to its board.

Alys Carlton, who has a background in law, is the new independent chair and succeeds Steve Dalton.

Dr Carol Bell remains as an independent non-executive director and is joined by Sameer Rahman.

"This is another step forward for Welsh football as we look ahead to a very bright future," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"We are growing and evolving football across Cymru and these appointments ensure we continue our journey to becoming a world class sports organisation.

"In Alys Carlton, we bring a strong legal and leadership lens to our board.

"Carol Bell will remain with the board for a new term bringing huge financial management experience and sustainability experience, and chairing our finance, audit & risk committee.

"Meanwhile, Sameer Rahman has a great data-insights and commercial background with experience across Welsh sport."

The new board will comprise of 11 directors including FAW president Steve Williams, chief executive Noel Mooney, three FAW officers and three elected council members.