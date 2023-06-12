Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin has held talks with players for next season

Hamilton Academical say a change of ownership "could be imminent" but will remain a full-time club despite relegation to Scottish League 1.

Accies were beaten by Airdrieonians in the Championship play-off final after "a season where everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong".

They say "negotiations have been ongoing for some time now" and hope to make "a positive announcement soon".

"Hamilton Accies will remain a full-time football club," they state.

Their website statement admits that "the board made countless mistakes" while "our management and football team could have and should have done better" as the club suffered "a bitter blow".

However, the potential new owners have been working with the board to prepare for next season, with talks ongoing with existing players, potential new signings and those who could leave the squad.

Accies' elite youth academy is also fully protected and head coach John Rankin insisted the ongoing talks at boardroom level have "nothing to do with me or our plans for the forthcoming season".

"We have held talks with a number of players, some of whom have already agreed to be a part of our journey and others who are still on holiday," he added.